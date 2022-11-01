Coronation Street spoilers: Is the game up for Summer Spellman?
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 11th November 2022 on ITV.
In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings) will Summer Spellman be forced to tell Billy the truth?
An excited Mike and Esther drop in on Summer Spellman and Aaron and everything is going well until Billy calls unexpectedly at the flat! Summer panics that the pair might reveal the truth about why they are there, is the game up for Aaron and Summer or will they be able to lie convincingly to Billy once again?
A chuffed Tyrone explains to Fiz how he bought up all the stock from the local bookshop, including the cutout in a bid to stop people reading the book. As Hope lets herself in, Fiz panics and hides the John Stape books from her while Tyrone distracts her in the hallway.
In the backyard of No.9, a sulky Hope is feeling frustrated and kicks open the door of the outhouse but is stunned to see a cardboard cutout of her real dad and a stack of books. How will she react to Fiz and Tyrone keeping secrets from her? And does Hope have some hidden secrets of her own?
Dee-Dee calls at No.6 to collect Stu for his court hearing and he prepares himself for the worst. Later, an exhausted Stu returns home and tells a thrilled Yasmeen that his conviction was overturned but if Eliza is to live with him, he’ll have to move out as she needs her own room. How will Yasmeen react?
Also, Max calls at Griff’s flat and Griff orders Max to watch a film as it’s time he was properly educated. Griff offers him £200 to promote a talk he’s giving at the community centre. How will Max feel?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
