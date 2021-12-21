‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: It’s Christmas day on the cobbles!

Gail and the rest of the residents enjoy the festive season.

The residents gather on the cobbles to celebrate Christmas day in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Having swerved their respective families Nick, Leanne and Sam join Daisy, Emma, Gemma, George, Todd, Bernie, Dev, and Ed at the pop-up bar on the cobbles. Dragging the Rovers’ piano over to the Christmas market, everyone gathers around as Billy launches into song and Jenny congratulates a grateful Daisy on orchestrating such a lovely Christmas.

Billy belts out some Christmas hits for the crowd. (Image credit: ITV)

As an excited Audrey cracks open the wine for breakfast, Gail declares she’s not lifting a finger all day, David slams round in a grump and Peter and Carla do a runner, Sarah despairs over their ungrateful families.

With everyone gone, a sympathetic Adam takes her in his arms, suggesting their real Christmas starts now.

It's not a happy Christmas for the Platts and Barlows. (Image credit: ITV)

As Tyrone and Evelyn prepare their Christmas dinner for two, they’re interrupted by the arrival of Fiz with the girls. Tyrone’s thrilled to realise she cancelled the holiday for him, even if it does mean that he’ll have to spend the day with Phill.

But with a rescued pigeon, Phill’s visit to his mum, and an ill-timed kiss from Tyrone - will there be peace and goodwill amongst men or will Fiz tell Tyrone that they are over for good?

George and Todd lead a blindfolded Eileen to the undertakers where George reveals his surprise gift. But will his gift leave Eileen underwhelmed?

George's present seriously backfires. (Image credit: ITV)

Alone in the cafe, struggling with her anxiety, Nina gets a very special Christmas present from Carla who’s really concerned for her. Will Nina finally admit to those around her that she’s struggling to cope?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.