Coronation Street spoilers: It’s Hope Stape vs Phill!

Hope Stape finds out the truth about Phill and destroys his car in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tyrone is still suspicious of Phill and what he has been up to behind Fiz's back. Meanwhile, when Hope Stape borrows Phill’s laptop and takes a look through she uncovers the truth and in true Hope style decides to take revenge for the sake of her mum.

Later, Phill is shocked when he hears the noise of the mini-digger on the driveway and dashes around the house to see what’s going on. He’s horrified to see Hope inside it and as she pulls a lever, the digger’s arm swings round and smashes the windscreen on his car.

What has Hope discovered about Phill and his intentions towards her mum? And does this spell the end for Fiz and Phill?

Phill is stunned to see Hope inside the digger. (Image credit: ITV)

Faye is worried about her dad and decides to quiz him about his row with Sally but he’s evasive. Later, Tim attends his appointment accompanied by Sally and when he reveals he’s suffering from impotence, Dr Gaddas suggests she’ll alter his medication. Is this the end of Tim's struggles?

A dejected Daniel breaks the news to Ken that he’s giving up teaching and later Nicky calls in the Rovers to speak to Daisy. What will the pair say to each other?

Amy and Jacob call at No.1 with their overnight things. Meanwhile, Billy confronts Summer and accuses her of failing to take her meds regularly. But she flies off the handle and storms out…

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8.00pm.