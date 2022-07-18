Coronation Street spoilers: Jack Webster lashes out!

Jack Webster tells Kevin he feels neglected in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kevin wants to attend Jack’s end-of-year presentation but Tyrone says that Stephen’s Jag needs sorting first. Meanwhile, at school, Jack Webster is being bullied and called ‘Spanner’ for having two dads who are mechanics. In the garage, Kevin takes a call from school and heads out with a face like thunder and is shocked to find out that Jack punched Nathan. Jack explains how Nathan ridiculed him having found out that Tyrone initially thought he was his Dad.

Realising that Kevin’s got a lot on his plate, Aaron offers to take over the work on Stephen’s car and Kevin’s grateful. At No.13, Jack rows with Kevin and admits that he’s not looking forward to Abi’s return as he barely has any time for him as it is.

Stu is furious and berates Yasmeen for interfering when he discovers that she has found Bridget’s address. But when Kelly urges him to try and make contact with Bridget, Stu decides to give it a try. He arrives at Bridget’s address and knocks on the door but she panics and orders him to leave. He begs her to hear him out and assures her that he never hurt anyone. Will she hear him out?

Later, Stu apologises to Yasmeen for snapping and says it was the wrong address - what is he hiding? Meanwhile, Stephen flirts with Yasmeen but she makes it clear to Stu that it is him she is interested in not Stephen.

Will Bridget hear Stu out? (Image credit: ITV)

Phill finally hands Fiz the signed annulment form. After a celebratory dinner the family return home and Hope opens her tablet to see a string of messages from a player called Mad Dog. Using their walkie-talkies, Hope and Sam discuss Mad Dog and Sam reckons he fancies her.

Hope receives a suspicious message. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer tells a disappointed Billy that she is definitely not going to Uni and is going to look for a job. Jacob offers to put in a good word for her at the factory and after Carla interviews her, she’s offered a job as PA.

Becky, the hospital psychiatry liaison officer, visits Audrey and gently quizzes her about why she took so many sleeping pills. As Audrey heads out of the hospital, she’s delighted to take a call from Stephen informing her that he’s back. In the Rovers, Sarah’s concerned when Ed lets slip that he saw Audrey at the hospital.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.