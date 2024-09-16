Coronation Street spoilers: Joel Deering does the unthinkable!

Dee-dee wants nothing to do with Joel Deering.

Dee-dee is disgusted when Joel Deering pleads his case in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm.

Joel Deering approaches Dee-Dee with their wedding rings, declaring that he still loves her and the rings are a reminder of everything he’s lost. As Dee-Dee recoils, Ed and Ronnie step in, will they take the law into their own hands?

Dee-dee's family rush to her aid. (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah’s dismissive when Carla suggests that with Bethany out of the way, Daniel and Daisy might get back together.

Having returned home from visiting Daisy, Daniel takes a call from a Turkish number and breaks the terrible news to Sarah that Bethany is in intensive care and they need to go to Turkey immediately. What has happened to her?

Whilst frantically packing a bag for Turkey, Sarah notices that her passport has expired.

Later, Daniel calls Sarah from the hospital explaining Bethany went in for liposuction and contracted sepsis.

Daniel shares shocking news with Sarah. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy and Bernie continues to clash. (Image credit: ITV)

A desperate Dylan begs Betsy to come clean about planting the purse on Mason but she refuses. Later, he returns home and confesses to Sean that Mason didn’t steal the customer’s purse, it was Betsy. Will Betsy finally come clean when she's confronted?

A worried Roy calls at the hospital on his way to a train fair to check on Lauren and finds her in tears. She explains that Frankie is having a scan to check for any brain damage. Can Roy provide some words of comfort?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.