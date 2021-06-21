'Coronation Street' spoilers: Johnny Connor and Jenny back together?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 30 June at 8.30 pm (see our TV guide for listings) Johnny Connor is feeling chuffed as he announces he’s found a new place to live.

Jenny is happy for him and suggests a farewell drink where they reminisce over the good times. Will these two realise that they work better together than apart?

Jenny suggests a farewell drink with Johnny Connor and realises how much she is going to miss him. (Image credit: ITV)

When Ryan reveals that he’s a DJ, Daisy urges him to reboot his career and follow his heart. Will he take her words on board? And how will Alina react to Daisy interference?

Daisy has some words of encouragement for Ryan. (Image credit: ITV)

As an ambulance is called and a breathless Gail manages to get her words out and accuse Nick, Sarah and David of causing her heart attack with their endless bickering. Will Gail pull through? And will the Platts finally realise that they are stronger when they get along?

James feels the weight has been lifted off his shoulders and looks to his family. He takes strength from the support they've given him in his career and announces that he’s gay. As the journalists bombard him with questions how will James respond? And will he be able to make things up to Danny before it's too late?

Having returned from Kirsty’s funeral, Tyrone is feeling drained and bottles out of telling Fiz about Alina’s pregnancy. He makes his excuses before heading home feeling weary and dejected.

But Fiz has known him a long time, will she work out that he is hiding something important from her and how will she feel when she finds out Tyrone is going to be a dad again with his new girlfriend?

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week, but air dates may change due to Euro 2020 football. All of this week's episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub from Monday 28 June.