Coronation Street spoilers: Joseph Brown is POISONED!

Chesney and Gemma are stunned when they discover Joseph Brown has been poisoned in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



As Gemma prepares for their early Christmas day, Chesney remarks that Joseph Brown still seems unwell. On Bernie’s advice, Gemma makes Joseph drink lavender tea in the hope it will perk him up. But when he passes out, Chesney’s horrified and calls an ambulance. In the hospital, the doctor tends to Joseph whilst Chesney blames himself, wishing he’d listened to Gemma all along. Later, the doctor drops the bombshell that Joseph’s been poisoned and Chesney and Gemma reel in shock.



Lauren presents Max with a new watch to thank him for all he’s done for her. And although Max is bowled over he is worried that she’s spent too much on him. However, Lauren makes out she’s been given a promotion at the call centre. Later, Sabrina corners Lauren and tells her she was out of order buying Max a watch and needs to stop playing games.



Lauren makes up for lost time. (Image credit: ITV)

George can see Liam is being bullied at school and tries to get him to open up by talking about his own experiences. He later shares his concerns with Gary.

George feels sorry for Liam. (Image credit: ITV)

Sarge makes himself at home much to Ed’s annoyance. And when he admits that his business is struggling and he needs to borrow £2k, Ronnie assures him that he and Ed can lend him the money. Ed masks his rising panic but will anyone notice his strange behaviour?



Asha suggests to Nina they have a night out in town. But when she reveals she’s already arranged to meet her college friends, Asha tells her not to cancel as she’ll meet Isla instead. Nina kicks herself while Aadi reckons they should both make more of an effort to get to know each other’s friends.



Bernie counts the day’s takings at the cafe and realises they’re £80 short.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.