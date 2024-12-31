Coronation Street spoilers: Joseph Brown makes a sickening confession!
Airs Wednesday 8th January 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1
Joseph Brown makes a shocking admission in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 8th January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
After hearing Asha Alahan telling Dev that a hoax call delayed them getting to Mason Radcliffe after he was stabbed, Joseph hands himself into the police and tells Kit Green that he was responsible for the prank call that sent the ambulance on a wild goose chase.
Joseph's parents Chesney and Gemma are horrified when Craig Tinker informs them about the hoax call to the emergency services. When Craig leaves, Joseph admits that it was Hope Stape’s idea. How will Chesney react?
The stabbing is the talk of the cobbles as news spreads that the police have found the knife. Abi Webster struggles to cope with what she saw and thinks a news report of the incident is about her late son Seb.
Meanwhile, Betsy Swain confesses to mum Lisa how she helped Mason's brothers Matty and Logan to raid the factory. Lisa reels when Betsy admits that Carla Connor knows about it, but swore her to secrecy and heads to the hospital. Lisa confronts Carla over Betsy’s involvement in the factory robbery and she apologises for not saying anything, explaining how she was just trying to protect her.
Later on, Carla is touched when Bobby Crawford visits her and offers to donate a kidney if she needs it.
Elsewhere, Evelyn Plummer tells Roy Cropper that she has an induction at the university that afternoon. When Tyrone Dobbs asks if she’ll look after the girls, Evelyn agrees but it’s clear she feels put upon. Will Evelyn express her true feelings?
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
- Daniel Osbourne - Rob Mallard
- Adam Barlow - Sam Robertson
- Amy Barlow - Elle Mulvaney
- Steve McDonald - Simon Gregson
