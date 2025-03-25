Coronation Street spoilers: Jack Webster and Hope Stape arrested?
Airs on Thursday 3 April 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1.
Jack Webster and Hope Stape are in big trouble in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Thursday 3 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Discovering that Jack Webster got into trouble for fighting at school, Kevin bans him from attending the end-of-term party but during his chemo session, he tells Abi he felt he was a bit hard on Jack.
Meanwhile, at the precinct, Hope and Jack see two e-bikes left by Toyah and Nick. They pay for the scooters and swig on a bottle of booze Hope had in her bag - just as Craig and Jess appear, followed by Tyrone and Kevin! Jack admits he paid for the bikes with Kevin’s credit card. What will happen to Jack and Hope? Later, Tyrone finds a furious Kevin drinking alone in the bistro and the two men lock horns over whose offspring is the worst behaved and who is leading who astray.
At No.5, Chesney receives a text from Mick inviting him for a drink and his heart sinks. He meets up with Mick in the Rovers and does his best to mask his anxiety. Later as Gemma and Chesney settle down in front of the TV, they’re interrupted by the arrival of Mick and Lou armed with beers and snacks.
Having arranged to meet Todd, Theo knocks on the back door at No.11 and apologises for his cloak-and-dagger approach. As Todd cracks open some beers, Theo opens up to Todd and admits he finds him attractive before the pair kiss passionately.
Having spent the afternoon in bed, Todd and Theo are loved up but Theo tells Todd that his life is complicated and suggests they keep their relationship on the down low. When they hear George, Eileen and Julie returning Theo runs out of the back door but forgets his coat.
Returning later Teho tells a gutted Todd that today was a one-off.
As Dee-Dee readies to leave the hospital, a worried Ed arrives carrying Laila in her car seat. She is shocked when Ed reveals what has happened and why he is looking after Laila.
At the house, Dee-Dee tells Sarah and Alya that her condition was avoidable, it was a result of gross negligence and she intends to make an official complaint. Alya offers to start the process for her.
In the café, Julie persuades Eileen and George to join her for a day out on the East Lancashire railway. Having overheard, Nick and Toyah admire her zest for life.
Coronation Street continues on Monday 31 March at 8pm.
