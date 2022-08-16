Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly Neelan dead?

Aadi panics when he finds the crashed car Kelly Neelan was driving tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kelly Neelan and Aadi meet up with Ellie in a hotel bar and take part in the Mr & Mrs Quiz. They fail to answer the questions correctly but when Aadi reveals that they belong together, Ellie reckons the readers are going to love them. Back on the street, Asha clocks Kelly’s engagement ring and Aadi announces that he passed his driving test. Dev’s delighted and gives him the keys to a car.

Asha confronts Aadi over Kelly’s engagement ring and he admits that it’s their Mum’s ring but assures her that he and Kelly aren’t really engaged, but are only pretending so they can win a holiday. Having overheard the pair talking, Kelly chucks the ring at Aadi, jumps in his new car and speeds away. Aadi borrows Asha’s old princess bike and sets off down the ginnel. But when he comes across his car crashed into a bollard, is Kelly okay?

Bernie returns from her shopping spree with Joseph’s new uniform and a posh blazer for herself. When Bernie admits that the blazer was meant for someone else and given to her in error, Gemma and Chesney urge her to take it back. Later, a lady calls at No.5 and introduces herself as Fern, claiming that Bernie has tried stealing her posh jacket. How will Bernie get out of this one?

Bernie is in trouble when she sees double. (Image credit: ITV)

Stu apologises to Kelly but Tim warns him to stay away from Yasmeen. However, Kelly confirms that he’s back living at No.6 and Yasmeen is helping him to clear his name. Tim and Elaine beg Yasmeen to think twice about helping Stu. Meanwhile, at No.6, Stu offers to pack his bags but Yasmeen points out that running away will only make him look guilty.

For Dylan’s last night with him, Sean offers to organise a farewell dinner, but when he has to work Glenda has an idea that’ll cheer him up. Sean arrives at the bistro to discover Glenda and Mary have invited James to Dylan’s soirée. When James suggests a kickabout before dinner, Dylan admits he doesn’t want to go home, but would rather live here.

Summer books a romantic night at the Chariot Square Hotel to make up for ruining her and Aaron’s holiday.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8.00pm.