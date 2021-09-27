'Coronation Street' spoilers: Kevin Webster hunts for missing Abi

Kevin Webster is desperate for answers in the first of Friday's Coronation Street episodes (7.30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Convinced that Tez isn't telling him the truth about where Abi is, Kevin jumps back into his car and tracks him down. Once he finds Tez, Kevin watches him make what looks like a drugs deal, before taking the drugs that he has just bought.

Kevin confronts Tez about where Abi is, but will he spill the beans? (Image credit: ITV)

But Kevin knows he is going to have to play dirty if he wants answers from Tez and takes out his phone and snaps Seb's dad taking the drugs, knowing he can use it to his advantage later.

Jumping out of the car and confronting Tez, Kevin tells him that unless he spills the beans on Abi's whereabouts, he will send the incriminating photo to his probation officer.

Will this be enough to get Tez to reveal all he knows?

Debbie is fuming when she find Zeedan selling curry outside the Bistro. (Image credit: ITV)

Determined to get his revenge on devious Debbie, Zeedan hires a food van and parks it right outisde the Bistro before starting to serve half price curries to passers by.

However, Debbie's threats to report them to the police soon pale into insignificance when Zeedan spots his father-in-law, Hashim, chatting with Yasmeen in Speed Daal.

What has Hashim come to Weatherfield for?

Summer repays Daniel for his words of wisdom over her Oxford application by offering to help mentor Max. Daniel has tried repeatedly to get through to the teenager, with no success - but will Summer have more luck?

Asha tells Nina that she has met someone she likes at college. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nina is thrilled for Asha when she admits she has met a girl at college who she really likes.

James is thrilled when his idea proves to be popular. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, James tells the Weatherfield County PR team that they should look into training up more black managers for the future, and he's thrilled when his idea is well-received.

