Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin Webster loses it!

Kevin Webster takes his anger out on Stephen’s car in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Chloe the social worker visits Kevin to question him about Abi and Alfie, Jack is sullen as Kevin Webster tries to impress her. Stephen picks up his car after Aaron fixes it but is soon back shouting the odds as the car breaks down. As Aaron takes a call and has to rush off, Kevin is left to deal with Stephen.

As Kevin sets about fixing Stephen’s car, first Jack, then Abi, call his mobile and Stephen threatens to take his business elsewhere. The pressure finally gets to him and as he loses his temper, he picks up a wrench and starts smashing up Stephen’s car.

What will Stephen do when he sees the damage to his beloved car? Later, Abi calls at No.13 and flinging her arms around Kevin, tells him how much she’s looking forward to moving back home tomorrow as he masks his anxiety.

When Glen, an old friend, calls into Speed Daal, Stu’s delighted to see him. Glen admits he’s hungry but short of money and Yasmeen pretends not to notice as Stu takes a £20 note from his pocket and places it in the till. But later, she compliments him on his kindness.

When Stu suggests that they sell all the restaurant leftovers at a knockdown price to people in need, Yasmeen thinks it’s a wonderful idea and he calls a meeting with Dev, Billy, Chesney, Nina and Yasmeen to discuss their leftover food plans.

Yasemeen marvels over nice guy Stu. (Image credit: ITV)

When Debbie admits that she’s struggling to raise the money for Ed, Ronnie suggests she should do themed nights at the bistro. As Debbie puts up her posters advertising ‘Psychic Night’ and ‘Casino Night’ outside the bistro, Leanne’s disapproving.

Debbie tries to solve her money worries. (Image credit: ITV)

In the bistro, an apologetic Audrey tells Nick that she’s sorry for messing them all around as she knows they meant well, but she really doesn’t want to reopen the salon.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.