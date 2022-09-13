Coronation Street spoilers: Kieron kills Kelly Neelan?

Kelly Neelan is petrified as she stands on the edge of the roof.

Kelly’s Neelan’s life hangs in the balance in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Alerting Aadi, Gary explains that Kelly Neelan is in danger and they need to track her phone and go after her. Outside a disused mill, Kieron leads Kelly onto the roof and reveals his plan to kill her and frame her for Gary’s murder, making it look like a murder-suicide.

Spotting Kieron’s van, Gary and Aadi are aghast to see Kelly on the roof and, as Kieron goes to push her off, Gary suddenly appears, telling Kieron to kill him instead. As the gun goes off, who has been shot?

Will Gary get to Kelly in time? (Image credit: ITV)

David threatens to call the police but Stephen stops him and as Leo storms out, Jenny follows him, knowing she has a lot of explaining to do! Will he forgive her transgression?

Meanwhile, David quizzes Stephen about why he spent the night in his car and why the valuer turned up at Audrey’s house. However, they’re interrupted mid-row by a knock at the door and Stephen’s heart sinks to see Gabrielle there. Will she reveal all? Later, Leo tells Stephen that it’s clear he’s lying to his family about his financial situation and he intends to find out why…

Stephen's lies catch up with him. (Image credit: ITV)

Evelyn marches into the charity shop and rips the anorak from Joy’s back. As Evelyn heads out, Joy’s left bewildered at what she’s done wrong. How will Roy react when Evelyn returns with the anorak?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.