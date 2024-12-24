Coronation Street spoilers: Kit Green does the unthinkable to David Platt!

Kit Green makes David Platt's life a living hell in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Monday 30th December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Bernie Taylor intervenes when a row explodes between Kit and David and reminds her son that David was a good friend to Paul Foreman. When David returns home, Max Turner and Lily Platt demand answers as Shona explains how David prevented her from seeing her son.

David approaches Kit, hoping to trick him into confessing to his crimes regarding Nathan Curtis, but Kit cops on and decides to take the law into his own hands. What will Kit do?

The Platts have a serious family discussion. (Image credit: ITV)

Nick Tilsley and Toyah Battersby watch Leanne go back to her flat. After finding out that Leanne could face a custodial sentence from Dee-Dee Bailey, Toyah asks Nick to drop the charges. Will Nick do as she asks?

Toyah Battersby pleads Nick Tilsley to drop the charges against Leanne. (Image credit: ITV)

Lauren Bolton calls Max from prison and confesses that she's scared about her trial. However, as Max does his best to sound positive, he doesn't tell her that she’ll be up against the toughest of barristers.

Elsewhere, Steve McDonald tells Ken Barlow that he plans to look for his own place to live. When Ken notices that something seems off with Cassie Plummer, she breaks down and lies that she’s racked up a huge debt buying presents for the family. How will Ken react?

Cassie Plummer breaks down in front of Ken Barlow. (Image credit: ITV)

When an anxious Lisa Swain reveals that the flat is flooded from a burst pipe, Carla Connor invites her and Betsy to stay for New Year. As Lisa and Betsy move into her flat, Carla feels awkward when she spots some files relating to Becky’s death amongst Lisa’s things.

Coronation Street continues on Tuesday at 8pm.