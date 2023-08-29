Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren Bolton TRASHES the salon!

Lauren Bolton leaves the salon, and her relationship with Max, in tatters in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 9.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) — note: no episode on Friday this week because of the Rugby World Cup France v New Zealand.

David lays the law down with Max, telling him that since he refuses to go to college, he can start as an apprentice hairdresser. Max lets himself into the salon and surveys the mess with horror as Lauren Bolton admits that she trashed the place in fit of temper.

Having done their best to clean up the salon, Max promises he’ll cover for her. But when David and Maria clock the broken mirror, they demand he tells them what’s been going on. At the café, a police officer announces he’s arresting Lauren on suspicion of causing criminal damage.



Abi suggests to Cassie she should join her at the support group as it’s the only way she’ll ever get clean. When Cassie asks Tyrone to go with her, he finds it difficult to refuse. At the support group, Cassie lies to the group, telling them how her Mum kicked her out, she turned to prostitution and ended up on drugs. Tyrone listens and his heart breaks for her.

Later, an angry Tyrone asserts that he’s disgusted with Evelyn for turning her back on her own daughter and he intends to have it out with her. How will Cassie get out of this one?

Cassie opens up about her 'past'. (Image credit: ITV)

Having been summoned by Roy, Dee-Dee arrives at the police station and when Joel, the duty solicitor, introduces himself Dee-Dee’s clearly quite taken with him.

When Courtney suggests an afternoon tryst, Aadi’s torn and explains that he’s got a meeting with Darren and Dev. He attends the meeting but when Darren starts quizzing him about his love life, Aadi wishes the ground would swallow him up.

Aadi tries to avoid Darren's questions about his love life. (Image credit: ITV)

Eliza’s excited to go to the cinema with her dad but when she returns home from school in tears and tells Stu she started her period in the middle of PE, wanted to die with embarrassment and doesn’t want to see her Dad, Stu hugs her.

Ronnie tells Ed he’s transferred half the share money into his personal account and Ed assures him he can trust him.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.