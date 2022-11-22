Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby attacks Debbie!
Airs at 7:00pm on Sunday 27th November 2022 on ITV.
A furious Leanne Battersby confronts Debbie in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Leanne Battersby tells Nick it’s time to admit to Debbie that they can’t afford to buy the bistro, before the pair accompany Sam to the prison. Harvey gives Nick a piece of paper and tells him he’s got some cash and it’s his to spend on buying the bistro.
Later, Debbie approaches Nick and Leanne and tells them that she’s decided to accept their original offer. As they celebrate the deal, Lynne’s builder reveals that the reason she pulled out is because the place is riddled with dry rot. Leanne confronts Debbie in the Rovers and makes a lunge for her.
Meanwhile, Harvey calls Nick from prison and tells him the offer still stands. Will Nick make a deal with the devil?
Summer calls at the flat on her lunch break to find Aaron there with his Dad. Eric admits he’s an alcoholic but is determined to stay off the booze. When he questions how they raised the money to pay for his rehab, the pair make out they borrowed it from Billy.
Later, Summer tells Aaron that Billy mustn’t find out about the baby and the only solution is to move away until after she’s given birth.
Ken tells Wendy how he once had an affair with Martha and now he needs to build bridges for the sake of the theatre company. But he soon realises that he’s torn between the two women.
When Michael shows Sarah his designs for a loungewear range, she suggests they go into business together using his designs and her marketing experience.
Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 9.15pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
