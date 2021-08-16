'Coronation Street' spoilers: Maria Connor and Sally team up!

Sally is thrilled to find an ally in Maria Connor.

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Maria Connor teams up with Sally Metcalfe.

Maria informs Gary the police ordered her to apologise to Sarah and pay for the van repairs. Later, Sally is chuffed when Maria tells her she was wrong for dismissing her concerns about the parking problem and volunteers to support her campaign.

Maria tells Sally she has her full support. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, A worried Abi tells Kevin she’s heard whispers that Tommy Orpington has been lined up as a character witness for Corey.

Meanwhile, Sabeen calls on Imran and suggests they ask the court to take account of Kelly and Corey’s ages during the trial as it could benefit them both. Sally assures Jack that Tommy wouldn’t support Corey if he knew the truth, while Abi’s liaison officer Alison talks to her about the trial next week. Toyah’s dismayed when Simon reveals that Corey’s identity has been leaked online on a Tommy Orpington fansite!

Abi voices her concerns to Kevin. (Image credit: ITV)

Ronnie urges Michael to come clean to Grace and admit that he doesn’t love her.

Knowing he’s right, Michael dreads the inevitable fallout. How will she react if he plucks up the courage to tell her?

Can Michael tell Grace the truth? (Image credit: ITV)

Ronnie gets all dressed up and invites Jenny out for a meal but, preoccupied by a blocked toilet in the pub, she’s non-committal, leaving him disappointed. Daisy thinks she’ll regret turning down Ronnie’s invitation and should give him a chance, leaving Jenny to wonder if she’s right.

Also, James receives confirmation in the post that his case will be reinvestigated by the police.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.