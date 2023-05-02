Coronation Street spoilers: Max Turner causes DEADLY trouble

Max Turner disrupts the class to impress Gav In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Daniel tells Ken and Daisy about Max Turner’s video and how he intends to help him. Meanwhile, David visits Max hoping that he’ll open up to him like he did in the video but Max gives nothing away. In the classroom, Daniel tries to have a quiet word with Max about his video, but he refuses to discuss it. With the lesson about to start, one of the lads, Gav, accuses Max of being very pally with Daniel and so, in a bid to earn Gav’s approval, Max disrupts the class.

Summer persuades Aadi and Amy to come to Billy’s Eurovision party but Amy reveals that she’s got a lunch date with Ezra, a boy on her course. As Summer applies Amy’s makeup, it’s clear Amy’s already regretting her date with Ezra. Later, Amy feels sick as she watches Aaron in Victoria Garden, kissing a girl and confides in Aadi that it’s hard to see Aaron getting on with his life.

Summer wants Amy to have a little fun. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel tells Ken and Daisy about Max’s video and how he intends to help him, while Daisy promises that she’s going to take a step back from helping Ryan. Daisy calls on him but is concerned to see him looking peaky. He assures her he doesn’t need babysitting and he’s going to message Crystal as she masks her concern. When Ryan texts, Daisy replies and, in a bid to put him off Crystal, rudely makes out she can’t stand club music and prefers country. Ryan leaves a voice message for Crystal telling her that he too loves country music and he’s going to book a ticket and come out to Ibiza to see her.

Later, Daisy calls at the flat and advises Ryan against flying to Ibiza. He wonders how she knew he was considering it but buys her story that she had seen him looking at flights and suggests they go for a walk, asserting it’s time he faced the world. As the pair return from their walk, Daisy suggests a drink in the Rovers. Ryan thanks her for making him face his demons, and as they stare at each other, it’s clear their feelings go deeper.

Daisy and Ryan have a breakthrough. (Image credit: ITV)

