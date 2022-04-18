Coronation Street spoilers: Max Turner confesses?

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) will Max Turner’s guilt get the better of him?

A defiant Max Turner assures David and Shona that Daniel’s bluffing as he’s got too much to lose. But when Amy misreads one lad’s admiring glances she throws a cup of coffee over him and has a meltdown, believing he could have been the one to spike her drink. Daniel tells David about Amy’s behaviour and tells him she needs to know the truth. Will Max come clean?

Carla also has some questions to answer when news of Jacob’s new job at the factory reaches Simon, Toyah, Nick, Leanne and Peter. No one can understand her decision and Simon rails at her for her lack of loyalty. He calls at the factory and publicly shames Jacob for his violent, drug dealing past. Jacob’s deeply humiliated whilst Carla masks her unease as Simon makes it clear that he’ll never forgive him and he’d better watch his back.

Simon feels betrayed by Carla's kindness. (Image credit: ITV)

George’s stay at Eileen’s goes without hitch and she confesses how much she enjoyed having him stay over.

George fears for a sleepless future. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.4, a frustrated Sally urges Tim to make an appointment with Dr Gaddas to discuss his impotence, but he refuses, clearly embarrassed. To Sally’s relief, Tim finally sees sense and agrees to see the doctor. But will he go through with the appointment?

In the bistro, Leanne voices her concerns to Toyah about the wedding and the fact that it’s all happening far too quickly. Deeply upset, Toyah tells Leanne that if she can’t rely on her full support, she doesn’t want her at the wedding, leaving Leanne feeling terrible.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.