Coronation Street spoilers: Max Turner confesses?
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 7:30pm on Wednesday 27 April 2022 on ITV.
In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) will Max Turner’s guilt get the better of him?
A defiant Max Turner assures David and Shona that Daniel’s bluffing as he’s got too much to lose. But when Amy misreads one lad’s admiring glances she throws a cup of coffee over him and has a meltdown, believing he could have been the one to spike her drink. Daniel tells David about Amy’s behaviour and tells him she needs to know the truth. Will Max come clean?
Carla also has some questions to answer when news of Jacob’s new job at the factory reaches Simon, Toyah, Nick, Leanne and Peter. No one can understand her decision and Simon rails at her for her lack of loyalty. He calls at the factory and publicly shames Jacob for his violent, drug dealing past. Jacob’s deeply humiliated whilst Carla masks her unease as Simon makes it clear that he’ll never forgive him and he’d better watch his back.
George’s stay at Eileen’s goes without hitch and she confesses how much she enjoyed having him stay over.
At No.4, a frustrated Sally urges Tim to make an appointment with Dr Gaddas to discuss his impotence, but he refuses, clearly embarrassed. To Sally’s relief, Tim finally sees sense and agrees to see the doctor. But will he go through with the appointment?
In the bistro, Leanne voices her concerns to Toyah about the wedding and the fact that it’s all happening far too quickly. Deeply upset, Toyah tells Leanne that if she can’t rely on her full support, she doesn’t want her at the wedding, leaving Leanne feeling terrible.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.