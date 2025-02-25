Coronation Street spoilers: Max Turner gets his sentencing - but how long is he going to jail for?
Airs on Monday 3 March 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1.
Max Turner awaits his sentencing in court in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 3 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
As David rushes into court, Max Turner is flooded with relief to see his Dad. With Shona and Lauren also in the gallery, the Judge sentences Max. Taking into account the family element of the crime, will Max be shown some leniency or will he receive the maximum term for his crime?
David is locking up the salon as Andy arrives brandishing a knife, explaining that Harvey wants him dead for his life insurance!
Daisy hands Jenny a legal document and explains that if she wants to pay Carla off, she needs to sign to transfer the deeds to Daniel.
Later, Jenny bitterly warns Daniel he needs to watch himself with Daisy and then rails at Daisy, blaming her for the fact she’s about to lose her beloved pub. But Daisy bites back, pointing out it was her idea to let Daniel think the baby is his if it meant he would bail them out.
As Jenny knocks back the wine she declares it her worst birthday ever before making a drunken pass at Kit.
Sally tells Tim that she’s inviting Kevin, Abi, Debbie and Ronnie round for dinner so that they can smooth things over. But when Kevin starts to suspect that Ronnie is flirting with Abi his mood darkens. Will his jealousy ruin the evening?
Brian’s delighted when Julie reveals that she’ll be sticking around as Eileen has invited her to stay. Meanwhile, Ken’s troubled to hear Fiz and Tyrone have thrown Cassie out. When he tells Tracy that he won’t be pressing charges as Cassie’s already lost everything, she’s incredulous. Later, Hope convinces Tyrone to go for a drink with Cassie, but can he forgive his mum?
In the STC, Brody warns Dylan that if he wants to avoid a kicking he needs to stop sucking up to the teacher.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
