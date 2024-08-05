Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsely makes a shocking decision about his future

Nick Tilsley braces himself to call Leanne about Toyah’s condition in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Rowan continues to alienate Leanne from her family and friends as he assures her she’s doing the right thing by distancing herself from Toyah’s operation and looking after number one. Mortified that Leanne would do that to her sister, it’s Nick Tilsley who’s by Toyah’s side at the hospital.

Amy tells an excited Leanne she’s looking to invest her inheritance in the new resource centre, but she’ll need to get sign-off from Ken.

In the hospital, the consultant approaches Nick with news and he braces himself to call Leanne, telling her that Toyah has suffered complications and she needs to get there as soon as possible. Will Leanne go see her sister?

Aadi quizzes Amy about her plans to invest in the Institute and warns her to think hard before taking any risks with Deirdre’s money. Will she confess to Rowam that she’s having second thoughts?

Aadi has a warning for Amy. (Image credit: ITV)

Steve invites Cassie to an evening of classical music in the park. She arrives done up to the nines, but when Steve reveals that she’s going with Ken as he’s got a hot date with Demi, how will Cassie react?

Cassie gets the wrong end of the stick. (Image credit: ITV)

Kit moves into Glenda’s old room at the Rovers, realising it’s gossip central and will serve him nicely. What does he have planned?

Elsewhere, Paul is clearly disappointed when Kit fails to join them for a family dinner.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.