Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsley tells Leanne the truth!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday February 3rd 2023 on ITV.
Nick Tilsley reveals the truth about Damon in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Sam asks for some tips on fighting and Damon’s happy to give him advice, before telling Nick Tilsley that he’s expecting a delivery of drugs at the bistro this afternoon and it’s up to him to deal with it. Conny approaches Sam in the school corridor but to her surprise, Sam stands up for himself.
Meanwhile, Nick takes a call from the school informing him that Sam’s been in a fight. Nick’s furious when Sam explains about Damon’s advice and Leanne is baffled by Nick’s overreaction. Knowing his time is up, Nick confesses to Leanne that Damon is Harvey’s brother and he’s using the bistro for drug deliveries. How will she react?
Daniel spots Justin on the street and warns him to stay away from Daisy. But he doesn’t listen and tells Daisy that he’s prepared to back off to give her time to break the news to Daniel that she doesn’t love him anymore. Will she realise it’s time she reported him to the police?
Later, Daisy’s thrilled to receive a sample wedding invitation and immediately takes a selfie to post on her socials…
When Dev reveals that his golfing partner has let him down, Bernie offers to step in. In the Rovers, Bernie lords it over sulky Dev and tells Chesney how she thrashed him on the course. When she then takes a call from the ladies’ golf captain asking her to take part in next week’s trials, Dev does his best to be pleased for her.
Also, Eileen returns from Thailand and George, Todd, Sean and Mary welcome her home. She presents Todd with some boxing gloves from Thailand and insists he and George give them a go but he takes a swing at Todd, accidentally cracking his tooth. Sean and Laurence find Todd nursing his cracked tooth and books him an appointment with Laurence. How will he react?
Fiz suggests to Beth that the four of them should sit down and talk through the incident with Hope but when she returns home and is furious and storms out.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.