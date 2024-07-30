Coronation Street spoilers: Romance for Cassie Plummer and Steve?
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 9th August 2024 on ITV1.
There’s clearly a spark between Cassie Plummer and Steve in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
While at the cab office, Cassie Plummer’s eyes widen as she sees the customer’s name on an airport booking. Taking Steve’s cab, she helps Alina into the car before driving her straight to Coronation Street to see Tyrone. Alina’s furious to realise she’s been duped.
Later, Steve and Cassie watch the County game, clearly enjoying each other’s company. When Tim enquires about Demi, Steve admits he’d forgotten about her.
Max visits an emotional Lauren and insists on taking her for lunch.
Rowan tells Leanne that she’s been selected by Willow to run the new resource centre and he’s fixed up a meeting with a potential investor. Later, Rowan introduces Leanne to Grant and leaves her to deliver her sales pitch.
With Dylan’s fear of Mason evident, Sean resolves to sort it out and barges into Speed Dahl to confront Yasmeen and Stu.
Betsy admits to Mason that she told Dylan that he carries a knife. Annoyed, Mason asserts he can fight his own battles. When Dylan spots Mason in the precinct, is trouble brewing?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
