Coronation Street spoilers: Romance for Cassie Plummer and Steve?

There's clearly a spark between Cassie Plummer and Steve in tonight's episode of Coronation Street

While at the cab office, Cassie Plummer’s eyes widen as she sees the customer’s name on an airport booking. Taking Steve’s cab, she helps Alina into the car before driving her straight to Coronation Street to see Tyrone. Alina’s furious to realise she’s been duped.

Later, Steve and Cassie watch the County game, clearly enjoying each other’s company. When Tim enquires about Demi, Steve admits he’d forgotten about her.

Max visits an emotional Lauren and insists on taking her for lunch.

Rowan tells Leanne that she’s been selected by Willow to run the new resource centre and he’s fixed up a meeting with a potential investor. Later, Rowan introduces Leanne to Grant and leaves her to deliver her sales pitch.

With Dylan’s fear of Mason evident, Sean resolves to sort it out and barges into Speed Dahl to confront Yasmeen and Stu.

Betsy admits to Mason that she told Dylan that he carries a knife. Annoyed, Mason asserts he can fight his own battles. When Dylan spots Mason in the precinct, is trouble brewing?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.