Coronation Street spoilers: Ronnie Bailey’s plan BACKFIRES!

Ronnie Bailey is forced to explain he’s lost the money in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Debbie alerts Ronnie Bailey to the fact that Newton & Ridley shares have nose-dived and he’d better hope Waterfords make an offer soon. Thrown into panic, Ronnie tells Ed that he’s having second thoughts about the new project and thinks they should pull out, but Ed won’t hear of it.

When Ronnie then hears Henry telling the Rovers staff that his Dad intends to sell the brewery but he’s doing everything he can to stop it, he catches him outside and urges him to accept Waterfords’ offer. Henry points out that he never mentioned Waterfords and demands to know where Ronnie got his information. How will Ronnie talk his way out of this one?

When Ed reveals he’s put in a bid for the plot of land, Ronnie’s forced to explain there’s no money because he blew it all on Newton & Ridley shares which are now worthless.

How will Ed react?

Dev reads a message from Big Garth on Bernie’s phone and accuses her of having an affair. She assures him he’s got it wrong but will she reveal the truth about the laptop scam?

Stu and Eliza meet Dom in the precinct and Dom suggests getting an ice cream but makes out he’s forgotten his wallet. When Eliza assures him Stu will pay because he’s loaded, Dom’s ears prick up.

Will Dom use Eliza to get some some fast cash? (Image credit: ITV)

As a loved up Stephen and Jenny head down the street, Jenny suggests they book a holiday and offers to pay. Tim spots them and warns Jenny that Stephen’s not to be trusted. As he reveals Elaine’s selling her flat and wants him out, Stephen’s furious and moans to Jenny about being made homeless. Will she offer him a bed at the Rovers?

Cassie assures Tyrone that she won’t blow money on booze when he hands her £20 and asks her to buy something for tea. Heading to the dentist, Tyrone persuades Evelyn to look after the girls but when he returns there’s still no sign of Cassie. Evelyn warns him to expect the worst but Cassie soon returns home and introduces herself to the girls. When Tyrone suggests he gets her a job at the garage answering the phone, she can’t believe her luck whilst Evelyn reckons it’s got disaster written all over it.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.