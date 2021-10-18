‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Roy Cropper doubts himself

Roy Cropper continues to wonder if he did the right thing.

Trapped in the sewer after the sinkhole collapsed and with the water rising around them, Roy Cropper, played by David Neilson, watched on as a vengeful Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) and a defiant Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) faced off.

As he peered down into the hole, he saw the devastation below and the outcome of their final battle. But after being questioned by the police and having had some time to think about what he has done, his conscience starts to cause him problems.

After Dev Alahan carried Asha safely from the car when the emergency services arrived at the crash site, he looked on in horror, hoping that Aadi would survive and they would get him out in time.

An emotional Dev sat at Aadi’s bedside, willing him to wake up and desperate to explain why he did what he did.

Can Dev rebuild his family or will Aadi decide that he is better off without his father?

But while it might seem Coronation Street residents have been through enough, the tragedy in Weatherfield is far from over. Soon more heartache is set to hit the cobbles again... but who is involved and what has happened?

