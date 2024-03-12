Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper is CAUGHT on camera!

Roy Cropper is heckled at Lauren’s vigil in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Nina’s appalled when she reads about some amateur sleuths who’ve been digging at the bat roost site hoping to find some evidence to put Roy Cropper in the frame for Lauren’s murder.

Roy loads his car boot with shovels and bin bags and heads for the roost site to ensure all is ok. But as he returns, Swain is waiting for him to take him to the station. Has Roy’s visit to the roost site caused him more problems?

Later, Nina, Carla, Bobby, Max, Evelyn, Asha and Roy join together for Lauren’s vigil in the precinct. But when Roy addresses the crowd and speaks fondly of Lauren and how much she meant to him, some lads make nasty comments and film him on their phones. How will he react?

Evelyn, Carla and Nina urge Roy to keep a low profile until the police find out who really killed Lauren but he remains resolute. In the café, Nina confides in Carla how worried she is for him.

Paul is slurring his words and when his new PA arrives she is out of her depth and struggles to understand him. Billy tries to play it down but Summer tells him they have to face facts, Paul’s speech is deteriorating.

Billy supports Paul at the karaoke night. (Image credit: ITV)

An upset Sean listens as Dylan pleads guilty to carrying a knife in a public place in court. Having been handed a community service order, Dylan thanks Sean for all his support and promises him that he intends to get his life back on track.

Sean and Dylan return home to find Eileen there with Violet who’s clearly fuming. Violet turns on Dylan, wondering if there’s something he’d like to tell her. Eileen reveals she called Violet about not being at the hearing and discovered she had no idea about what had been going on.

Violet tears a strip off Sean for his lousy parenting skills.

Violet turns on Dylan. (Image credit: ITV)

Tommy calls at the florists and begs Amy to have a word with Tracy for him as he’d like a chance to explain himself before he leaves.



An angry Daniel returns home and tells Bethany that he’s been suspended from work whilst he remains under suspicion and he has a good idea who reported him.



Despite Tim’s reservations, Steve joins a dating site and uploads a profile picture.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.