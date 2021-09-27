'Coronation Street' spoilers: Sally Metcalfe gets some SHOCK news

Sally Metcalfe gets an unexpected letter in the first of Wednesday's Coronation Street episodes (7.30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tim and Sally are having a lovely time celebrating their first wedding anniversary - they have got the posh glasses out for their fizz and everything. But their plans for the day are soon forgotten when Sally gets a letter from the council with surprising news.

Tim is miffed when Sally spends their anniversary with Fergus. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally quickly reads the letter and tells Tim that the council is considering her parking proposals. She's thrilled that someone is finally listening to her protests about the parking situation on the street... but Tim's far from happy when she ditches their anniversary plans to meet with Fergus in the Rovers and discuss the parking further.

Knowing that Sally is like a dog with a bone when it comes to things like this, Tim knows better than to argue with his wife... but with Sally spending more time with Fergus, will it soon be a matter of three's a crowd?

Roy and Nina have a heart-to-heart after the drama with Corey the previous day. (Image credit: ITV)

After Roy has a talk with Nina about what happened with Corey the previous day, he is relieved when she tells him she plans to live her life to the full and not let getting even with Corey rule her.

Knowing that if anything happened to her it would hurt Roy, Nina promises to be on her best behaviour... but when Kevin hears about Roy's concerns for Nina's mental state, his thoughts turn to Abi and where she might be.

Can he track her down?

Zeedan's plan to get one up on Debbie falls flat when he finally secures plenty of bookings for their special taster evening, only to find their chef has got shingles and won't make it into work.

Can he turn this disaster around before the whole evening is a shambles?

Aadi makes a shocking discovery when Summer leaves her school bad behind at his house. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer is desperate to get into Oxford and has been panicking about her application. But when she leaves her bag at No. 7, Aadi is shocked to see she has copied her mentor's personal statement word for word. Will he confront her?

Also, jenny decides to matchmake Daisy with newcomer Leo. But will her plan work?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - you can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.