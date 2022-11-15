Coronation Street spoilers: Sam Blakeman grills Harvey!

Sam Blakeman wants to know the truth in tonight’s double episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings). Note: Coronation Street airs Wednesday, November 23 and Thursday, November 24 this week due to World Cup football fixtures.

Sam Blakeman and Nick meet up with Karis, the facilitator and head into the prison. In the prison visiting room, Sam interrogates Harvey and he concedes that he intended to murder Leanne. When he then reveals that his Mum died when he was 14, Sam reckons it must have caused him to go off the rails. He asks Harvey some awkward questions about his Mum but Harvey strides out. In his prison cell, Harvey is clearly rattled by Sam’s visit and, picking up Sam’s most recent letter, he sets about reading his questions.

A frustrated Harvey storms off. (Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone opens the door to the outhouse only to discover the books have vanished. When he and Fiz confront Hope over the missing John Stape books, she makes out she lobbed them in a bin on Tile Street. Hope calls to see Sam and tells him she made £75 flogging her Dad’s book and then joins in a group chat entitled ‘Legacy of Evil’. She types a message to her classmates informing them that tomorrow she’s planning a special tribute to John Stape.

Hope has a killer business idea. (Image credit: ITV)

Brian and Mary attend rehearsals at the Community Centre with Ken and Nigel. Nigel confides in Ken that he’s going to approach an actress friend with a view to replacing Mary. Ken, Brian and Wendy tentatively suggest to Mary that she should tone down her performance but she won’t be deterred. Ken and Brian suggest to Nigel that he asks his actress friend to give Mary some coaching rather than replace her as she’d be terribly upset.

As Stu panics about getting Eliza to school on time, he’s put out to discover Yasmeen has already made her breakfast and Alya has plaited her hair for her. He pins a timetable of Eliza’s hobbies to the kitchen cupboard door and asserts that she’s not to miss out on anything as she’s had enough upheaval but Yasmeen looks at the list of activities with concern.

Coronation Street airs Wednesday, November 23 and Thursday, November 24 this week due to World Cup football fixtures.