Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt is CAUGHT cheating!

Sarah Platt and Damon are caught kissing in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Damon calls at the flat on the pretext of looking for Adam. When Sarah Platt reveals that he’s out, Damon produces a bottle of wine and suggests he keeps her company. Sarah admits that although she loves Adam, she can’t stop thinking about him and as Damon leans in for a kiss, they hear the door and spring apart. Gail eyes them suspiciously as she explains that Harry’s got a temperature.

As Damon goes to leave, Sarah can’t help herself and they kiss passionately. Unbeknown to them, Harry watches wide-eyed from the corridor!

Carla urges Ryan to try and find out who’s behind the catfishing as he should report them to the police. Daisy masks her anxiety as she hears the truth about Crystal. Will Ryan clock her expression and realise what’s been going on?

Carla and Ryan wants answers. (Image credit: ITV)

Max is filled with shame as a police officer calls to fit him with an electronic ankle tag. Spotting a delivery driver outside Speed Daal, Max hands him a letter for Alya. But when Alya reads his apology, her blood begins to boil and she heads out on a mission.

Alya is angry after reading Max's letter. (Image credit: ITV)

Ed explains to Dee-Dee that Aggie doesn’t want Yvette over for dinner as she’ll look down her nose when she sees where they live now. Tim suggests Aggie could borrow their house for the afternoon and pass it off as her own. Will Sally agree?



Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.