Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt LOSES the baby?
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 10th July 2023 on ITV1.
Sarah Platt fears she has lost the baby in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Nick shows Adam the Gazette stating that one of the brothers Damon was involved with has been arrested for the murder of a local gangster. Adam pales, worried the victim might be Damon.
Josie, Owen’s boss, is blown away by Sarah PLatt’s Nippersnapper pitch and confirms that she’s happy to sign the contract. She’s thrilled but her good mood is short-lived when at home she finds Adam scrolling through her phone. A flustered Adam tells her he needs to know if she’s heard from Damon as he’s done something really stupid.
He confesses how he wanted Damon out of their lives so spoke to a local gangster but now Damon might be dead.
Suddenly, Sarah tells Adam she’s bleeding and is scared she’s losing the baby. At the hospital, Adam holds Sarah’s hand as she has a scan.
Beth lays into Gemma for endangering Bertie’s life and reveals that she reported her to social services. Gemma’s forced to confess to Mandy, the social worker, that she was looking after six kids at the time and isn’t a registered childminder. Mandy’s appalled and warns her she could be looking at a substantial fine.
Audrey’s surprised to see Elaine so upbeat but Stephen assures her it’s all an act and he’s worried she might try and take her own life.
As they all gather for Sally’s birthday in the bistro, Elaine invites Gerry, her Tai-Chi instructor over, much to Stephen’s annoyance.
Spider attends a meeting with his superintendent who informs him about a new job which would mean moving away with a new identity, but would protect him from Griff who’s out for blood. Will he agree?
When Peter reveals that Ryan is leaving for Ireland, Daisy rushes out.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.