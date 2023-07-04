Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt LOSES the baby?

Sarah Platt fears she has lost the baby in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Nick shows Adam the Gazette stating that one of the brothers Damon was involved with has been arrested for the murder of a local gangster. Adam pales, worried the victim might be Damon.

Josie, Owen’s boss, is blown away by Sarah PLatt’s Nippersnapper pitch and confirms that she’s happy to sign the contract. She’s thrilled but her good mood is short-lived when at home she finds Adam scrolling through her phone. A flustered Adam tells her he needs to know if she’s heard from Damon as he’s done something really stupid.

He confesses how he wanted Damon out of their lives so spoke to a local gangster but now Damon might be dead.

Suddenly, Sarah tells Adam she’s bleeding and is scared she’s losing the baby. At the hospital, Adam holds Sarah’s hand as she has a scan.



Beth lays into Gemma for endangering Bertie’s life and reveals that she reported her to social services. Gemma’s forced to confess to Mandy, the social worker, that she was looking after six kids at the time and isn’t a registered childminder. Mandy’s appalled and warns her she could be looking at a substantial fine.

Chesney and Gemma are worried about their finances. (Image credit: ITV)

Audrey’s surprised to see Elaine so upbeat but Stephen assures her it’s all an act and he’s worried she might try and take her own life.

As they all gather for Sally’s birthday in the bistro, Elaine invites Gerry, her Tai-Chi instructor over, much to Stephen’s annoyance.

Stephen is finding it harder to convince people that Elaine is ill. (Image credit: ITV1)

Spider attends a meeting with his superintendent who informs him about a new job which would mean moving away with a new identity, but would protect him from Griff who’s out for blood. Will he agree?



When Peter reveals that Ryan is leaving for Ireland, Daisy rushes out.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.