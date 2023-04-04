Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt SLEEPS with Damon?

Sarah Platt cheats on Adam in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With her car blocked in and Adam working and unavailable, Damon offers to give Sarah Platt a lift to the hotel for her meeting. She agrees, but is annoyed when he sits at a nearby table.

But as Lulu the buyer makes disparaging remarks about the designs, he saunters over pretending to be a music mogul impressed by the designs. He hands Sarah his card with his room number written on the back.

Lulu looks at the designs in a new light but Sarah is still angry with Damon and heads to the room where she tears a strip off him for interfering. He’s amused and hands her a glass of Champagne. Having finished her glass, Sarah throws caution to the wind and kisses Damon passionately — but will things end there?

Stephen is pleased that the Gazette is going to do a piece on the Nippersnapper deal and Ronnie reminds him that Michael deserves some credit.

Michael suggests he join the meeting with Rufus, but while he heads off to make the tea, Rufus tells a stunned Stephen that after some consideration he’s decided 25% of the profits isn’t enough and he’d like 50%. Despite Stephen’s attempt to keep Michael away from the meeting by sending him out to take more designs to Sarah, Rufus meets Michael in the street and offers him a job in his London office.

Rufus deals Stephen a bitter blow. (Image credit: ITV)

Estelle tells Glenda that the Weatherfield franchise of Little Big Shotz is up for grabs and it’s hers for the knockdown price of £5k. Glenda tells George and Eileen that she’s accepted Estelle’s offer but she needs to find £5k.

Later, George tells Eileen that he’s planning to lend Glenda the money but Eileen reckons it’s a scam and he’ll live to regret it. Will he change his mind?

Eileen doesn't trust Glenda. (Image credit: ITV)

Melvyn and his dog, Freddie, call at the café for Roy and set off to visit a local bat roost. Roy returns to the café clutching Freddie and explains to Shona and Nina how Melvyn had a funny turn, ended up in hospital and there was nobody to look after the dog.

Paul calls Damon looking for more work and Damon instructs him to steal a car and call the number he gave him — will Paul go through with it?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.