Coronation Street spoilers: SHOCK SECRETS rock Billy Mayhew and Paul Foreman's wedding

Billy Mayhew is shocked to discover Paul is hiding a secret from him after they exchange vows in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



At No.5, Gemma and Bernie help Paul Foreman prepare for his wedding, whilst In the bistro, the wedding guests take their seats. Bernie and Gemma walk Paul down the aisle where Billy Mayhew waits for him, his heart full of love.

The pair exchange vows and the registrar pronounces them married. But after the ceremony, Billy is shocked to discover his new husband has been keeping a secret from him…



Angry Cassie storms off after being told to keep quiet at the meeting with the taxi firm and let Kevin, Tyrone and Abi do the talking. But they are distracted when a police officer arrives and tells Tyrone they have reason to believe his car was involved in a hit and run and they want to examine it.

In the cafe, Tyrone finds Cassie with Evelyn and asks where Cassie was on September 11th as his car was used in a hit-and-run. She denies she had anything to do with it but it is clear Evelyn doesn’t believe her.

Later, Kevin finds Cassie drunk in Victoria Garden and after pointing out that she can’t go home in her current state, offers her the couch at No.13.

Tyrone is questioned by the police. (Image credit: ITV)

Dev, Asha and Chesney are shocked to find the door to the kebab shop smashed open, and when Chesney shows them the snow globe he found on the floor, Dev’s heart sinks knowing it belongs to Aadi.

Asha warns Aadi that Dev knows he vandalised the shop door. When the police arrive, Dev tries to tell them it was a family matter but Adi accuses his dad of reporting him. Asha calls at the precinct flat and tells Aadi that it was Chesney who reported him, not Dev.

Aadi reveals that Dev offered Courtney £5k to leave him so as far as he’s concerned, their Dad’s an idiot. As Asha leaves, Courtney tells Aadi she’s proud of him and leads him to the bedroom.

Aadi thinks his father has shopped him to the police. (Image credit: ITV)

At the bus stop, Dylan and Mason enjoy some banter while Liam struggles with his asthma. Mason pokes fun at him and an unimpressed Gary clocks the exchange.



Yasmeen arrives back from Pakistan and is shocked when Stu reveals how Dom tried to demand cash in return for custody of Eliza.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm. Coronation Street will air Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to the rugby.