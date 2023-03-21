Coronation Street spoilers: sickened Summer Spellman wants answers

Amy tries to convince Summer Spellman that Aaron assaulted her in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Summer Spellman strides over and demands that Amy apologise for sleeping with Aaron but when Amy reveals that Aaron raped her, Summer’s shocked and accuses her of lying. But Amy explains she never consented to sex with Aaron and the police are taking her allegation seriously. What will Summer make of her friend's shocking news?

Having scrutinised Amy’s phone, DS Swain asks some awkward questions making Amy feel like the guilty party. Will the police proceed with her case?

Michael shows Ronnie his new designs and explains how he hopes to persuade the American clients to get back on board. Will Ronnie believe him?

Having spoken to Owen, Michael confronts Stephen, asking why he cancelled the American deal and then lied about it. Can Stephen fib his way out of another sticky situation? Or is he finally about to be caught out over his dark web of lies?

Beth agrees to meet Marco once again when he claims that he wants to organise a school reunion, but Glenda isn't convinced by his words and warns beth to steer well clear of him as he's no good.

As beth and Marco meet in a hotel bar Beth realises she should have listened to Glenda when things take a surprising turn. Will she cheat on Kirk?

Elsewhere, Brian tells Mary he’s joined some family tree websites in the hope of tracing his Italian relatives — but is he heading for disappointment?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.