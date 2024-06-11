Coronation Street spoilers: Steve McDonald has a crush on Cassie?

Amy is convinced there is a park between Steve McDonald and Cassie in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



When Cassie arrives for work at No.1, Steve McDonald relishes informing her that her first task is to cut Ken’s toenails. Enjoying Cassie’s company, Ken suggests they go out for a spot of lunch and Amy is amused at how much Cassie gets under her dad’s skin.

Later, Amy suggests to Steve that there’s a spark between him and Cassie and he’s in denial about his attraction to her. Steve firmly denies it and she hides her amusement.



When Abi asks Kevin about him getting up in the night he puts it down to stress but later calls into the salon with a stolen mobile phone and asks Max if he can hack into it. When Tyrone opens an email to find a video of Kevin breaking into Stefan’s office, Kev assures him it is another deep fake video.

When Bethany sees Max with the phone, she realises Kevin stole it and tells him not to drag her family into the situation. When Kevin turns up at Stefan’s office, he says his video footage of Kevin breaking and entering could land him in jail.

Meanwhile, Abi is shocked when she overhears Tyrone telling Craig that Kevin has been the victim of a deep fake video. Later, Kevin returns to No.13 to find Abi and Craig waiting. Will he report Stefan?



Dee Dee informs Gemma that her landlord could be fined for failing to carry out essential repairs to No.5’s boiler if she reported him. Will her advice work? As Joseph is dropped home by his school friend Olly’s posh mum, Chesney’s gutted to realise Joseph has made out he runs a successful catering empire.

Joel confides in Dee-Dee his sadness at keeping their engagement from his parents. Lanter, he spots Sabrina in a state of distress outside the police station and learns that her brother has been arrested. Joel hands her his business card and tells her to give him a call. As Sabrina’s friend joins her, Joel heads inside, pleased to have found a new target.



A police officer visits Toyah to inform her she will face no charges for burying her baby.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.