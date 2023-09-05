Coronation Street spoilers: Stu Carpenter is ARRESTED for assault!

Dom watches on as Stu Carpenter is arrested for assault in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



When Stu Carpenter receives a call from the school telling him Eliza failed to turn up, he’s deeply concerned, believing she’d gone in early. He arrives at Dom’s house and accuses him of kidnapping Eliza during the night. But Eliza explains that she ran away by herself and this is now her home. Having been summoned by Stu, a social worker arrives with a police officer in tow, intent on talking to Eliza. Felicity tells Stu that it’s best Eliza stays at Dom’s house for now. Stu’s incensed and as the officer attempts to usher him away, Stu accidentally smacks him in the face. Dom watches with satisfaction as Stu is arrested for assault.

When Dev refers to Aadi and Amy as a couple, Aadi’s quick to correct him and makes out he’s already seeing someone called Monica.

Later, Amy listens in as Darren confides in Dev that he and Courtney are having marriage problems and he suspects she’s having an affair. With the celebratory lunch underway, Amy warns Aadi that Darren knows Courtney is playing away. When Dev reveals that Aadi’s got a new girlfriend, Darren, Courtney and Amy are all ears as he describes her as beautiful, funny and intelligent.

With Dev and Darren distracted, Aadi follows Courtney out where they share a kiss. As Dev leaves he is gobsmacked to find his son in a passionate clinch with the boss’ wife!

Dev catches Aadi with Courtney. (Image credit: ITV)

Paul receives a letter offering an appointment with the palliative nurse. He tries to make light of it but Billy worries that he’s bottling up his feelings.

Meanwhile, after discussing it with Shelly, Paul realises just how ill she’s become.

Paul faces up to reality after a chat with Shelly. (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee’s chuffed when Joel admits US law was just an excuse to ask her out and suggests they have dinner. But she is left kicking herself after telling him she’s busy for the next few nights and he hurries out.

As Evelyn settles into the café flat, Roy realises that she’s not the easiest of guests.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.