Coronation Street spoilers: Summer Spellman falls unconscious!

Craig finds Summer Spellman slumped in a cell in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Amy tackles her in Victoria gardens, a pale Summer Spellman loses her temper and tells Amy to back off. Meanwhile, Jacob has taken advantage of Evelyn over-ordering alcopops and is selling them in Victoria Gardens for a profit to pay the rent.

Simon reports Jacob to the police and as they arrive at Victoria gardens, Jacob does a runner leaving the final two boxes of alcopops on the bench. Later, the police officers find Summer slumped on the bench next to the boxes of alcopops and assuming her to be drunk, take her down to the station.

Amy and Aadi call at the police station and tell Craig about Summer’s arrest and how they suspect she might be suffering from her diabetes. Craig hurries to the cells where he finds Summer in a diabetic coma.

Fearing the worst, he shouts for someone to call an ambulance but will anyone get there in time to save Summer?

Imran meets up with Ben and instructs him to find out everything he can about Abi Webster. Toyah is not impressed with Imran’s dirty tricks but when she hears Abi and Elliot discussing ways to scupper his chances of custody she tells him she supports his plan to prove Abi is not fit to be a mother.

Meanwhile, in the neonatal unit, Abi tells them she wants them all to be a part of Alfie’s life. Will Toyah still support Imran?

Fed up with the fact that Daniel is spending so much time with Nicky working on the Edinburgh trip, Daisy calls at the school with a packed lunch for them both. When Mrs Crawshaw tells her to knock before she goes in and then seems surprised when Daniel introduces Daisy as his girlfriend, her paranoia reaches new heights and she tells Jenny she is going to find Nicky a man to keep her away from Daniel.

Maria is horrified when Beth shows her a photo in the gazette of the fight at Rick’s funeral.

Meanwhile, Ed and Paul find a holdall containing £17k under the floorboards at Rick’s house. What will Gary do with the money?

A new client calls at the solicitors and insists Adam sees her right away. Adam apologises to Sarah for the fact he had to work on a Bank Holiday and promises to prioritise more family time.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.