Coronation Street spoilers: Summer Spellman is pregnant!

Billy is worried for Summer Spellman when she admits she’s pregnant in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Summer Spellman confides in Paul that she and Aaron are back on and will make any decisions about the baby together. Esther invites Summer for lunch at the Rovers to thank her for the work on the stall, as she and Aaron arrive she realises Billy has also been invited. When Paul turns up and makes a comment about her condition, Billy realises she is pregnant and Summer runs out of the pub followed by Esther.

Esther catches up with her in Victoria Garden and, after explaining how she and Mike can’t have kids, suggests she’d be willing to adopt her baby. Summer’s dumbfounded.

Later, Summer voices her concerns about pregnancy and diabetes and the problems she would face and Aaron realises the enormity of the situation. Summer returns home to find Billy, Todd and Paul discussing her pregnancy and body image issues. Does she have an announcement to make?

In the Rovers, a despondent Jenny confides in Stephen that she’s not heard a thing from Leo and suspects he’s met someone else in Canada and Stephen feigns sympathy. Leo’s Dad, Teddy, calls at the Rovers and tells Jenny and Stephen that there’s no trace of Leo and it’s time to alert the police…

Stephen's feeling the pressure. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel suggests to Daisy she should move in with him properly. Daisy tells Jenny but admits she’d rather they found their own place as she doesn’t feel comfortable knowing the flat holds memories of Sinead.

Daniel asks Daisy to move in. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernie sticks to her story and explains to the officer how Fern took a cleaning job in her name, stole her clothes and then robbed the jewellers. Can she convince the police, Dev and her family that she is telling the truth? The officer tells Bernie that the number she gave them for Fern is out of service and they’re releasing her pending further inquiries.

In the back yard of No.9, Sam admits to Hope that he’s sent another letter to Harvey and his Dad would kill him if he knew. Hope’s impressed. In his prison cell, Harvey opens Sam’s letter and is amused to see that he’s sent him a questionnaire to fill in about his violent past.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.