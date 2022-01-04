‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Summer Spellman lies to Amy

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Summer Spellman hides a stash of sweets in her school bag.

Having clocked the amount of sweets Summer has bought home, Amy assures her that it’s up to her what she eats. A guilty Summer makes out they’re not for her but later returns home and takes out her stash of sweets, loading them into her school bag.

Chesney and Gemma report Joseph missing to the police and, as the officer heads out, to look for him, Chesney fears for his son’s safety and scours the streets for him.

When Gemma comes out of No.5 and reveals that the police have found Joseph’s jumper, Chesney feels sick. When Hope wonders what’s going on, Fiz explains that Joseph’s missing. Hope looks shocked but is she hiding something?

Chesney blames himself for Joseph's disappearance. (Image credit: ITV)

Brian explains to Rita that he and Cathy are off to Cornwall tomorrow but he’s arranged for Shona to help out in the Kabin.

As Rita talks her through her duties, Shona assures her she won’t let her down.

Rita shows Shona the ropes. (Image credit: ITV)

When Zeedan refuses to be drawn into telling her what happened between him, Alya and Yasmeen, Marrium takes offense and asserts that if he can’t be honest with her, they should call it a day.

When a desperate Zeedan tells Alya that it’s time he told Marrium the truth about the money laundering or he’ll lose her for good, Alya warns him that he’s in danger of losing his family instead. Will he hide his true feelings and lie to Marrium or give her up for his family?

Also, Tim calls at No.3 and with flowers for Aggie and thanks her for all her support. When he later returns home without any flowers and heads straight to bed, Sally’s convinced he’s hiding something and is having an affair.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.