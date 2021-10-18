‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: The residents confront David Platt!

The residents are in uproar as David Platt’s dirty secret comes out in Coronation Street (8.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

After the devastation they faced last week, the furious residents confront David Platt, played by Jack P. Shepherd, over the collapsed sinkhole, and he is shamefaced as he admits that had they had the repairs done sooner, none of it would have happened.

Will the residents decide to head the police station and make David pay for what has happened on the street?

Getting little joy from the police, Asha (Tanisha Gorey) and Nina (Mollie Gallagher) decide to take matters into their own hands and take a photo of Stu from the shop’s CCTV.

They then show it to Billy, who confirms he is a regular at the soup kitchen.

Offering to help out at the soup kitchen in the hope of finding Stu, neither of the girls realise that he has overheard every word they've said.

But does Asha have another plan up her sleeve to help Nina and expose the truth?

Asha is determined to help Nina get justice. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, when Curtis reveals that he’s agreed to do another shift at the hospital that evening, Emma worries that he’s taking on too much in his condition.

Will he get angry that she is interfering too much? And, more importantly, will the extra work impact on his fragile health?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.