Coronation Street spoilers: Tim Metcalfe KILLS Stephen?

Tim Metcalfe attacks Stephen in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm.



As Stephen and Elaine get ready to leave for the Peak District, a family photo reveals to Elaine that the woman she saw Stephen on a zoom with was his ex wife, Gabrielle. Covering her alarm, she heads out.

Elaine finds proof that Stephen is lying. (Image credit: ITV)

Telling Tim Metcalfe that Stephen’s been lying to her, Elaine starts to piece together all Stephen’s suspicious activity. She then shows Tim a metal box in which Stephen files things away. Tim prises it open and they’re shocked to discover the forged life insurance documents.

With Elaine out of the way, it’s Tim who waits at the flat to confront Stephen. As an angry Tim tells him the game’s up and they’re going to report him to the police, a struggle ensues… has Tim accidentally killed Stephen?

As Mary and Isabella clash once again, Rita clocks Brian’s wistful gaze at Mary and realises he has feelings for her. Isabella catches Brian on the phone to her builder in Naples and realises he wants rid of her. Brian finally admits that he’d like her to leave but when she bursts into tears and reveals Brian is her only friend, what will he do?

Brian tries to break some bad news to Isabella. (Image credit: ITV)

Aadi’s suited and booted ready to start his new job and he’s chuffed when Amy invites him to join her at a charity gala that evening. Aadi tries to talk to Darren about Dev’s desire to invest, but when it becomes clear Darren’s main interest is to ensure Aadi picks up his wife from an event that night, he’s gutted, knowing he’ll have to let Amy down.

Aadi collects Courtney, with the intention of driving her home but when Courtney asks him to take her for a kebab, he soon finds himself enjoying her company…

Aadi tries to make a good impression. (Image credit: ITV)

Max breaks the news to Lauren her Dad was given an 18 year sentence.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.