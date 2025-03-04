Coronation Street spoilers: Tommy and Tracy Barlow in shock split?

Tracy Barlow forces Tommy to choose between her or his job

Tommy is forced to choose between Tracy Barlow and his career in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street - Wednesday 12 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Cassie calls in the pub and asks Jenny for some shifts but a furious Jenny sends her packing.

Meanwhile, Tracy Barlow is thrilled when Tommy arrives, but her face drops as he reveals that he’s accepted a coaching job in Southampton. When Tracy asserts that she’s not moving and he’ll have to choose, what will Tommy decide?

With Steve and Tyrone both making it clear she’s burnt her bridges, Cassie heads into the night but does she have anywhere to stay for the night?

Kit struggles to contain his anger as Lisa informs him that Andy Garland has been arrested and is claiming the crash was a drunken accident. How far will he go to uncover the truth behind what happened?

Kit is determined to get to the truth (Image credit: ITV)

Lisa breaks the news to Carla that they’ve found a body near the hospital and they think it might be Rob.

At the mortuary will Carla confirm the body is her brothers?

Carla is called to identity a Body. Is it Rob's? (Image credit: ITV)

Alya arrives at work and is furious to discover that the menu has been changed. Ripping up the new menu, Alya attempts to stamp her authority on her new business partner! But will she find herself in for a shock?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.