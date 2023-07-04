Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah Battersby in GRAVE DANGER?

Toyah Battersby goes missing after Spider’s ‘wife’ pays her a visit in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Spider receives a message from his pursuer with instructions to meet and, without letting on to Toyah Battersby, he informs his superiors. With his colleagues watching covertly, Spider waits in Freshco’s car park to meet his unknown enemy but nobody turns up.

Meanwhile, at the flat, a woman arrives to see Toyah, introducing herself as Spider’s wife. While Toyah makes conversation, Leanne bumps into Spider and is shocked when he reveals his wife isn’t in the country.

Spider phones Toyah and warns her the woman is an imposter. Panicked, Toyah tries to act normal but when Leanne and Spider burst into the flat they find signs of a disturbance, no Toyah or Sam, and blood on the floor!

As Max and Lauren head off, he decides honesty’s the best policy and admits to Sabrina that he’s supporting Lauren on a visit to her dad.

At the prison, Max is unnerved at the sight of Reece. When Reece makes out that Griff forced him to participate in the gang by threatening Lauren’s life, Max is stunned to realise they want him to make a false statement to reduce his sentence.

Reece wants Max to help him out. (Image credit: ITV)

Adam tells Daniel he’s arranged to announce Sarah’s pregnancy to their families later but later Sarah insists that it’s too early in the pregnancy to go public.

As the Platts and Barlows assemble for the big announcement, they’re underwhelmed when Adam makes out he’s just won a big court case.

However, the cat is out of the bag when Daniel arrives late and proposes a toast to the new baby!

Adam and Sarah have each other's backs. (Image credit: ITV)

When Beth lays into Gemma again for putting Bertie at risk, Chesney asks Kirk to persuade her to back off. Kirk reminds her of what Gemma’s going through with Paul and how she’s truly sorry for her mistake. Will Beth be moved?

Amy starts work in the corner shop alongside Aadi. As he tells Amy how proud he is of her volunteering as a counsellor, Nina and Asha realise Aadi’s got a crush on Amy.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.