Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah Battersby in gun shot HORROR!

Spider has a shot at saving Toyah Battersby in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm.



With Toyah Battersby still missing, Spider is on a mission to track her down when he receives a text telling him to follow instructions or Toyah will be killed! Leanne tells Nick how Spider has banned her from involving the police as it could put Toyah’s life at risk. Having arrived at the waste ground, Spider sees the kidnapper has a gun and suddenly a shot rings out!



Elaine is mortified when Audrey tries to talk to her about her supposed depression and then reveals that she’s having doubts about Stephen. However, Audrey assures her that Stephen loves her very much.

Meanwhile, Stephen’s quietly horrified to realise his own plans are unravelling when he discovers a potential buyer for the factory is having a terrible time as his wife’s life insurance won’t pay out after she took her own life. He screws up the fake suicide note and hides it.

Back at home, Elaine tells a shocked Stephen it’s clear he doesn’t love her and they should cancel the wedding. But when he hears Mary chatting about Isabella needing some hiking boots so she doesn’t fall to her death in the Peak District, he’s given food for thought. Begging Elaine to give him another chance, he suggests a romantic break in the Peak District. Whilst Elaine heads off to pack, Stephen checks over her life insurance.

Elaine confronts Stephen. (Image credit: ITV)

Aadi flirts with Amy as she arrives for work. But he is disappointed when Dev reveals that Asha is going to show Amy the ropes while they go for a round of golf with Darren, a local entrepreneur. Darren reveals his business plans to Dev who suggests Aadi might like to be his right-hand man.

Aadi is excited about Darren's offer. (Image credit: ITV)

When Lauren reveals that her Dad has asked her to support him at his sentencing tomorrow, Max makes it clear that if she does, she’ll be on her own from now on. Will Lauren heed his warning?



Brian and Isabella return from their trip and Brian admits to Mary that he’s had enough of Isabella. Mary urges him to be honest with her but will he chicken out?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.

