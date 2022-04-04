Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah Battersby is all alone

Toyah Battersby isn’t ready to forgive and forget in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Toyah Battersby’s heart breaks as Elsie leaves with the social worker. Having drowned her sorrows, she drunkenly heads to the solicitors to have it out with Imran but Adam tells her he has gone to visit Alfie. When Imran returns and asks her to let him put things right she leaves him in no doubt about how she feels…

As Kelly tries to come to terms with her mum’s death she is overwhelmed when she discovers she stands to inherit everything from her dad, including the family home.

She asks Gary to go and check on the house for her. At the neglected house Gary is faced with a photo of a smiling Rick and packs up some belongings to bring back to Kelly. As Kelly looks at the reminders of her childhood, she’s overcome with emotion and hurries out.

Alone in Victoria Garden and numb with misery, she takes out her Mum’s little bottle of morphine from her pocket and unscrews the top just as Abi arrives. Will she be able to get Kelly to hand it over?

A sad Kelly looks back on her childhood. (Image credit: ITV)

A smitten Sam admits to Hope and Roy that he likes his new chess opponent Jalena. Roy suggests Sam talks to his dad about matters of the heart and Nick is chuffed to help out, giving Sam some fatherly advice

Sam turns to a thrilled Nick for advice. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel attends a meeting about a school trip but is taken aback when an upset Mrs Cranshaw confides that her husband has left her. He offers to take over the planning of the trip to Edinburgh and is pleased when Nicky offers to help - but how will Daisy take the news?

In the factory, Sarah explains to Michael and Faye that they desperately need more orders and they’re offering a weekly bonus to the person with the best sales figures. Who will be in the money?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.