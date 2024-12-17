Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah Battersby is arrested!

Toyah Battersby is taken to the cop shop in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Monday 23rd December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Nick Tilsley calls in at the Bistro after returning from Tenerife and is pulled into the office by Leanne Battersby who tells him there's a problem with the accounts. As he looks over the figures, he discovers there's a number of payments made to TLH Holdings and calls the bank to freeze their account.

When Toyah arrives for work, she's excited to see Nick back on the cobbles, but her delight soon turns into horror when Kit Green arrests her on suspicion of theft and fraud by abuse of trust. Toyah assures Nick that she's never stolen any money from the Bistro and insists that Leanne has set her up for the crime. Will Nick believe Toyah?

Will Nick believe Toyah's claims that she's been set up? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee Bailey asks Alya Nazir to report back to her about Lauren Bolton's plea hearing and goes to her appointment with the genetic counsellor. There, the counsellor talks her through the tests she'll have to establish if her baby is a suitable donor for Frankie.

Lauren's solicitor warns the teen that by pleading not guilty, the case will go to trial and the prosecution will comb through her unpleasant past. Max Turner visits Lauren and and informs her that if she pleads guilty for a lesser sentence, Frankie will grow up thinking his mum killed his dad when it’s not true. What will Lauren do?

Lauren Bolton is given food for thought by Max Turner. (Image credit: ITV)

Lisa Swain confronts her daughter Betsy after finding a picture of Mason Radcliffe on social media that's been taken in Betsy's room. When Lisa shows up at the factory, Carla Connor announces that she and Lisa are now together, but Lisa's mortified when Betsy makes a sarcastic comment.

In a bid to start afresh, Carla invites Betsy to join her and Lisa for dinner at the Bistro. However, how will Lisa react when Betsy turns up with Mason in tow?

Carla Connor announces her relationship with Lisa Swain to the factory. (Image credit: ITV)

At No. 8, Jesse Chadwick tells David Platt that he's managed to launder the last of the money. Jesse panics when his fiancé Gail Platt asks what they're talking about and lies that he was telling David about booking a honeymoon in the Maldives.

Unable to stay silent any longer, Audrey Roberts tells her daughter Gail that if she marries Jesse, she'll never see her again. How will Gail feel about Audrey's threat?

Audrey Roberts drops a bombshell on Gail Platt. (Image credit: ITV)

As Kit and Daisy Midgeley sit down for dinner at Speed Daal, it's clear there's something between them. But their romance is shattered when her ex Daniel Osbourne and love rival Bethany Platt arrive at the next table. Will both couples get along?

Daisy Midgeley isn't pleased to be sitting next to Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt during dinner. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Tuesday at 8pm.