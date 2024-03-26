Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow wants Steve BACK!

Tracy Barlow apologises to Steve but is unaware he has binned a letter from Tommy in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Steve reads the letter from Tommy inviting Tracy Barlow to move to Spain with him and hides it. Over lunch in the Bistro, Tracy admits to Amy that she misses having a man in her life. Steve returns home and is taken aback to find Tracy there and as he reaches into his pocket for Tommy’s letter, he stops in his tracks when she announces she’d like them to get back together. Tracy assures Steve that Tommy was a stupid mistake and promises she’s back for good.

As Steve heads out for a celebratory bottle of wine, a subdued Tracy watches him go. When Steve reveals that he and Tracy are back together, Dev is horrified and refuses to serve him.

After suggesting they go to the pub instead, Tracy heads out and Steve burns Tommy’s letter, determined to save his marriage. But will Tracy get wind of his deceit?

As Daisy climbs out of Tim’s taxi with her shopping bags, Bethany reckons she must have spent a fortune but Daisy snaps that it’s all from the charity shops in Alderley Edge.

In the Rovers, an intrigued Bethany overhears Jenny tearing a strip off Daisy for spending so much money on her shopping spree and points out that they need to keep a low profile money-wise. Tim lets slip that he picked Daisy up from the centre of Manchester and Bethany realises she was lying.

Is Bethany coming close to uncovering the truth about Daisy?

Bethany questions Daisy's shopping spree. (Image credit: ITV)

Linda collects Joseph to take him for his school uniform fitting but to Gemma’s dismay, Chesney insists that he’ll pay for it.

Later, Dev has an idea when Chesney reveals that he’s trying to get the money together for Joseph.

Gemma confronts Chesney over their money worries. (Image credit: ITV)

David tells Maria that if she doesn’t return to work very soon, Audrey will look to replace her. Maria confides in Gary that she might lose her job and although they need the money, she doesn’t feel ready to leave Liam.

Gary approaches Carla and tells her he’s thinking of selling the factory building and he’d like her to have first refusal but she admits there’s no way she can afford it. Maria waits for Gary to go out and then pulls out a box from her bag and opens it.



Hope calls at the Kabin and asks Brian for a paper round and when he confirms that there is a vacancy, Hope asks for an advance on her wages and explains that there’s a guy in the precinct flogging a cheap laptop and she needs the cash.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.