‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs and Alina are over!

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Tyrone Dobbs admits that he doesn’t want to be with Alina.

Alina’s heartbroken as Tyrone finally tells her how he really feels and admits he wants to get back with Fiz. Confiding in Emma, she reveals what Tyrone said about Fiz - but has she been hiding something from him too?

Meanwhile, Fiz tells Phill about the kiss with Tyrone, but also that it only made her realise she no longer has feelings for him. Phill breathes a sigh of relief, hoping they can now become closer.

As Alina dumps their photoshoot picture at the garage with the word ‘liar’ scrawled across Tyrone’s face, she ensures a very public humiliation before climbing in a taxi to leave the street for good.

As Fiz and Phill head to the bistro for a date, Emma tells a stunned Tyrone something that makes him rush over to Alina to convince her to stay. Will it work?

Tyrone reflects on his failed relationship. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Ken, Rita and Mary arrive at the hospital to be met by an ashen-faced Freda who breaks the news that Norris died half an hour ago. When Ken reveals that Norris wanted to share some important news with him… does Freda know what it was? Later, In the Rovers, the group raise a toast to dearly departed Norris.

A contrite Craig tells James he hopes his interview will help with the investigation. But James is unimpressed, pointing out he should have told the truth in the first place. It seems Craig has more to do to make things right...

Coronation Street continues tomorrow with an hour-long episode at 8.00pm.