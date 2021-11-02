‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs gets a hot date!

Fiz is gutted when Tyrone Dobbs gets a date with Isla in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Isla approaches Tyrone Dobbs and Phill and tells them she was impressed at the way Tyrone put Penny in her place. She then suggests that they all go for a milkshake together. Whilst Hope and Isla’s daughter, Darcy, giggle over their milkshakes, Isla flirts with Tyrone and suggests they meet for a drink sometime. When Tyrone reveals that he’s agreed to a date with Isla, Fiz is clearly annoyed.

Isla gets flirty with Tyrone. (Image credit: ITV)

Aadi asks Summer if he can crash on their sofa after a disagreement with his dad. Will she agree to let him stay after he tells her a huge secret about himself?

Later, Aadi and Kelly strike up an unlikely friendship and Kelly tells him that he’s welcome to crash at her digs. As Kelly and Aadi walk off, Cole appears and threatens Kelly, revealing that she’s inadvertently dobbed him into the police as he used their trip to York to pick up a consignment of stolen phones.

Kelly is terrified when Cole confronts her. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer arrives at Daniel’s flat for babysitting duty, while Daniel collects Daisy for their theatre date. He later returns home and hastily ushers Summer out of the door. As she heads off, she turns, only to see Daniel welcoming Daisy into his flat.

Summer loses out to Daisy. (Image credit: ITV)

Leanne talks to Sam through the locked bedroom door and tells him she understands his pain but as part of his family, she just wants to help. Will Sam soften to Leanne and let him in?

Carla tears a strip off Sarah for whining to Peter and announces that she’s taking two weeks’ holiday as of now. Knowing how busy they are, Sarah’s horrified. When Carla reveals she’s booked some time off to recuperate and deal with her grief over Johnny’s death, Peter’s overcome with relief.

Coronation Street continues on Tuesday.

This week Coronation Street airs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. There is no episode on Friday due to football on ITV.