'Coronation Street' spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs gets punched!

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Isla’s husband hits Tyrone Dobbs in the face.

Tyrone Dobbs meets up with Isla for lunch in Speed Daal and they immediately hit it off. As the pair head out, a man approaches and, explaining that he’s Isla’s husband, punches Tyrone, sending him flying. Fiz and Phill rush to Tyrone’s aid and later, at No.9, Fiz tends to Tyrone’s bloodied nose.

Fiz cleans up Tyrone's bloody nose.. (Image credit: ITV)

Kelly meets up with Amy in the cafe and nicks her phone. Later, Tracy confronts her and accuses her of stealing Amy’s phone but Imran sticks up for her. However, when Amy’s phone rings in her bag, Kelly’s banged to rights.

Aadi tells Dev that he’s willing to come home on the condition that Kelly moves in with them. Imran and Aadi call at Kelly’s accommodation only to find her stuff gone. Lonely and frightened, Kelly beds down in a shop doorway for the night.

Imran tries to protect Kelly. (Image credit: ITV)

When Daniel reveals the childminder has let him down, Jenny suggests Daisy can step in. In the cafe, Daisy takes selfies with Bertie and posts them online. Adam warns Daniel that Daisy’s using Bertie to boost her internet profile, but Daniel thanks Daisy for childminding and hopes they can spend more time together.

Adam has a warning for Daniel. (Image credit: ITV)

As Summer helps Max with his science project, he reveals that he’s currently working on a film in his own time.

Max shows David his science project and he’s delighted that Summer’s having such a positive influence on him.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.