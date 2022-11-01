Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs in big trouble after lashing out!

Tyrone Dobbs defends Fiz’s honour in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Adam and Fiz meet up with the publisher and she implores her to remove Hope’s name from the book. In the garage, Tyrone Dobbs finds a leaflet advertising a Q&A session about the John Stape book and he later enters the hotel room where the session is in full swing. When the journalist suggests to the audience that Fiz was complicit in her husband’s crimes, Tyrone sees red, climbs on the stage and slaps him round the face as the hotel manager calls the police.

Adam tells Fiz that Tyrone’s been arrested for assaulting the journalist who wrote the book. Fiz begs the journalist not to press charges and the police let Tyrone go without charge, revealing that Fiz talked the journalist round. Fiz and Tyrone have a blazing row when she shows him a video of him punching the journalist and tells him it’s gone viral and as a result, they’ve brought the launch date forward to the end of the week.

Will the journalist press charges? (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Sam explains to Roy how he’s been reading about restorative justice, that he wants to visit Harvey in prison and wonders if he’d go with him as Nick refuses. Roy is torn but decides to tell Nick. Leanne urges Nick to consider letting Sam visit Harvey as it might give him closure but what will Nick decide?

Will Nick let Sam see Harvey? (Image credit: ITV)

Todd calls at the flat and is shocked to find Summer’s moving out. In the Rovers, Billy admits to Todd that he’s been far too overbearing with her and Todd tells Summer that Billy’s really hurt. Later, Summer tells Billy how much she loves him and how she’ll miss living with him.

Billy thinks he's pushed Summer away. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.1, Tracy begs Amy not to move out, but her mind is made up. She and Jacob move into the builder’s yard flat with Summer and Aaron.

Max bumps into Daryan causing him to drop a pile of cutlery as they start their new jobs at Speed Daal. As Max tells Lauren about his first shift at Speed Daal. Lauren suggests they’re showing favouritism towards Daryan.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.